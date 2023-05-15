UrduPoint.com

Turkish Election Council Announces 1st Ever Presidential Runoff On May 28

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Turkish Election Council Announces 1st Ever Presidential Runoff on May 28

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Turkey's Supreme Election Council officially announced on Monday the second round of the presidential election in the country scheduled for May 28, noting that this will be the first-ever runoff.

"Our organization decided on the basis of the current situation, when no candidate is gaining 50% of the votes, to hold the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, May 28. This will be the first time in the history of Turkey," Ahmet Yener, the head of the election commission, told reporters.

As of 12:15 GMT, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has obtained 49,51% of votes, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 44.88%, he said. Not all ballots abroad have been processed yet.

