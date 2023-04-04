Close
Turkish Election Council Delegation To Visit Quake-Hit Region On Tuesday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Turkish Election Council Delegation to Visit Quake-Hit Region on Tuesday - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) A delegation of the Turkish Supreme Election Council will visit the quake-hit region in the country's southeast on Tuesday to inspect its readiness for the general election set for May 14, Turkish media reported. 

The delegation of five members will visit 11 provinces in the area, inspect district election boards, tents and container cities, the Hurriyet newspaper reported. The representatives of the election council are expected to determine where the ballot boxes will be placed and make a report on possible deficiencies that must be corrected as soon as possible. 

Turkey's Supreme Election Commission has unanimously approved May 14 as the date for the 2023 presidential election.

A second round of voting, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28. Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling Justice and Development Party supported by the allied Nationalist Movement Party, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been declared the single candidate of the opposition People's Alliance.

Results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed an unquestionable favorite in the upcoming election. However, experts note that the current electoral process will be the most difficult for the ruling party, due to the devastating earthquakes that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people, as well as the difficult economic situation.

