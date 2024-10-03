Open Menu

Turkish Electric Carmaker Togg Introduces New Fastback Model At TEKNOFEST

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Turkish electric carmaker Togg introduces new fastback model at TEKNOFEST

ADANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Turkish electric vehicle producer Togg publicly introduced its fastback model at the country's premier technology event TEKNOFEST in the southern city Adana.

As part of the five-day event, which kicked off on Wednesday, Togg put the T10F model car on display for visitors to see at the festival until Sunday.

Established in 2018, Togg developed Türkiye's first electric vehicle prototype, the T10X, in December 2019.

In 2022, the company started mass producing the model, beginning deliveries to customers the following year.

Togg announced in August that engineering tests have begun for T10F, which it plans to launch in the first quarter of 2025 to collect pre-orders.

The T10F will come in three different versions — standard-range rear-wheel drive (RWD), long-range RWD, and long-range all-wheel drive (AWD).

Related Topics

Technology Company Vehicle Car Adana August December Sunday 2018 2019 Event

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

3 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

8 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

17 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

17 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

17 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

17 hours ago

More Stories From World