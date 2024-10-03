Turkish Electric Carmaker Togg Introduces New Fastback Model At TEKNOFEST
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ADANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Turkish electric vehicle producer Togg publicly introduced its fastback model at the country's premier technology event TEKNOFEST in the southern city Adana.
As part of the five-day event, which kicked off on Wednesday, Togg put the T10F model car on display for visitors to see at the festival until Sunday.
Established in 2018, Togg developed Türkiye's first electric vehicle prototype, the T10X, in December 2019.
In 2022, the company started mass producing the model, beginning deliveries to customers the following year.
Togg announced in August that engineering tests have begun for T10F, which it plans to launch in the first quarter of 2025 to collect pre-orders.
The T10F will come in three different versions — standard-range rear-wheel drive (RWD), long-range RWD, and long-range all-wheel drive (AWD).
