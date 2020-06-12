Turkish Embassy Calls on US Diplomats to Respect Independent Court Decisions - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Turkish embassy in the United States is urging US diplomats to acknowledge decisions made by independent courts, the mission said in a statement.

The statement comes after the US Embassy in Ankara issued a statement expressing disappointment about a Turkish court decision to convict US Consulate employee Metin Topuz. The US embassy said they have seen no credible evidence to support the court's decision to convict Topuz and expressed hope that this decision will be overturned.

"We would like to advise the US Embassy to respect the decisions of the independent Turkish courts, and in any case refrain from intervening in the legal proceedings," the Turkish Embassy said in the statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, an Istanbul court sentenced Topuz to eight years and nine months in prison. Topuz was charged with undermining Turkey's constitutional order, espionage and attempt to overthrow the Turkish government.

The Turkish authorities said Topuz was linked to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO), which Ankara considers to have been behind the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey.

The Turkish Embassy said that when US diplomats criticize a lawful decision concerning Topuz they question the credibility of the court and that constitutes an interference in the independence of judiciary.

Such stance is not in conformity with established rules and practices governing the roles and responsibilities of foreign diplomatic missions, the Turkish Embassy said.

Topuz's arrest in 2017 resulted in a rift between the United States and Turkey and the two countries briefly suspended visa services over it. The United States has argued that the charges against Topuz were baseless and undermined the US-Turkey bilateral partnership.