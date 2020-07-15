UrduPoint.com
Turkish Embassy In Athens Calls For Extradition Of 8 Participants Of 2016 Coup Attempt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

Turkish Embassy In Athens Calls for Extradition of 8 Participants of 2016 Coup Attempt

The Turkish Embassy in Athens on Wednesday calls for the extradition of eight former members of the military who escaped to Greece after the failed attempt to overthrow the country's government in 2016

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Turkish Embassy in Athens on Wednesday calls for the extradition of eight former members of the military who escaped to Greece after the failed attempt to overthrow the country's government in 2016.

"We have been waiting for four years now, for the extradition of the eight ex-military individuals (and others) who fled to Greece following the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016. Justice must be done, and it must be done sooner than later," the embassy posted on Facebook.

In July 2016, a group within the Turkish armed forces launched a failed attempt to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leading to mass arrests among the country's military, intelligence services and law enforcement, including high ranking officials.

The government has blamed the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, for being the driving force behind the coup attempt.

