Turkish Embassy In Kabul Evacuated - Erdogan

Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:03 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Turkey has evacuated its embassy in Afghanistan, transporting employees to the area of the Kabul airport where Turkish servicemen are stationed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We transported the staff of our embassy to the place where our servicemen are deployed in the airport area.

We held 3.5-hour-long negotiations with the Taliban [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia] there. Contacts will continue if necessary," Erdogan told reporters.

