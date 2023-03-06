UrduPoint.com

Turkish Embassy In Peru Sends Aid To Quake Victims In T�rkiye

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Turkish Embassy in Peru sends aid to quake victims in T�rkiye

Aid for quake victims in T�rkiye collected by the Turkish Embassy in Peru has been sent to the country, according to an embassy statement.

BOGOTA, Columbia March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) -:Aid for quake victims in T�rkiye collected by the Turkish Embassy in Peru has been sent to the country, according to an embassy statement.

Despite the great geographical distance between T�rkiye and Peru, friends of T�rkiye in Peru, who deeply share the pain of the Turkish nation in the wake of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes, showed great interest in the aid drive, the embassy said late Sunday.

"We sincerely thank our esteemed citizens, our dear Peruvian friends, and friends of T�rkiye in Peru for their valuable contributions to our donation drive," it added.

According to diplomatic sources, with the help of contributions of Turkish citizens living in the country and the Peruvian people, 9.5 tons of aid was collected, including heaters, sleeping bags, winter clothes, and nearly 4,000 blankets.

Due to the lack of direct flights between Peru and T�rkiye, the materials will be transported from Peru to T�rkiye by a cargo plane of the LAS company via Bogota, Colombia's capital, on a scheduled flight of Turkish Airlines.

The embassy thanked Peruvian authorities and Turkish citizens working at Lima Airport Partners, which operates the Jorge Chavez International Airport, for facilitating the aid delivery.

Over 44,300 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern T�rkiye on Feb. 6.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

Related Topics

Company Bogota Lima Elazig Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Peru Colombia Sunday From Share Million Airport

Recent Stories

1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Cou ..

1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Council project

9 minutes ago
 France's AMX-10RC Armored Vehicles to Arrive in Uk ..

France's AMX-10RC Armored Vehicles to Arrive in Ukraine This Week - Defense Auth ..

9 minutes ago
 Turkish stocks end Monday with gains

Turkish stocks end Monday with gains

9 minutes ago
 Plantation: 82pc target achieved, says forest offi ..

Plantation: 82pc target achieved, says forest officer

9 minutes ago
 PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

45 minutes ago
 PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.