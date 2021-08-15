UrduPoint.com

Turkish Embassy Remains Open In Kabul After Taliban Reaches Afghan Capital - Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Turkish Embassy Remains Open in Kabul After Taliban Reaches Afghan Capital - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the country's diplomatic mission in Afghanistan continues its work in Kabul.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who then stepped down and left the country.

Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

"There are currently around 1,500 of our citizens in Afghanistan, we have contacted all of them. We are collecting requests from those wishing to leave Afghanistan. There are those who want to stay, we are in contact with the Afghan side to ensure that they are not under any threats. Our ambassador remains in place, the consulate is working 24/7," Cavusoglu said on TRT tv on Sunday.

