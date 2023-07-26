(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday that he discussion with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev the construction of Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"We met with the head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and the delegation accompanying him in our ministry. We discussed the current state of the Akkuyu NPP, which represents a new generation of Turkish energy industry," Bayraktar said in a tweet.