Turkish Environment Ministry Approves Canal Istanbul Project - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Turkey's Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has approved proposals to construct a 45 kilometer (27.9 mile) canal that will run parallel to the Bosporous Strait, state media reported on Monday, as disagreements remain between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu over the megaproject.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the ministry approved the proposed canal project after impact assessments and surveys were completed in August 2018. The report will be available to the public for ten days, the agency reported.

The ambitious project has been a source of contention between President Erdogan and Imamoglu, who is a member of the opposition Republican People's Party.

Erdogan has endorsed the project for its potential to accommodate 160 vessels a day. On Tuesday, media reported that Imamoglu called for a referendum to decide if the canal will be built.

According to proposals, Canal Istanbul would link the Marmara Sea with the Black Sea. The project was initially presented in 2011 by Erdogan, who was prime minister at the time. The ultimate goal of the waterway is to decrease traffic at the Bosporus Strait, where there have been six major shipping accidents since the 1960s that have caused 100 deaths and the leakage of 108,000 tonnes of oil.