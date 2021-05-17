UrduPoint.com
Turkish Envoy Presents Credentials To Kyrgyz Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

Turkey's new Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan on Monday presented credentials to the country's President Sadyr Japarov

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :- Turkey's new Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan on Monday presented credentials to the country's President Sadyr Japarov.

Japarov congratulated the ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission, and wished him success in the implementation of all goals and objectives in Kyrgyzstan, said the Kyrgyz presidency statement.

During the meeting, Kyrgyz leader discussed with Dogan bilateral cooperation, priorities for interaction in the near future, as well as measures to further deepen relations between the countries.

Japarov also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas, the statement read.

The president emphasized his readiness to render all possible assistance to Dogan and support his efforts in a responsible diplomatic post.

Besides the Turkish envoy, Japarov also separately received credentials from the ambassadors of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Afghanistan, and Kazakhstan.

He expressed confidence that the rich international experience of the ambassadors will serve to stimulate bilateral and multilateral cooperation among the countries, and intensify interaction on all issues of mutual interest, added the statement.

