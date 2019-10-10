Turkish Envoy Tells UN Ankara Launched Syria Operation in Line With Right of Self-Defense

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ankara launched a military operation in northern Syria in line with self-defense to combat the terrorist threat and ensure Turkey's border security, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioglu said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Turkey initiated Operation Peace Spring on October 9, 2019, in line with the right of self-defense...

to counter the imminent terrorist threat, to ensure Turkey's border security, to neutralize terrorists starting from along the border regions adjacent to Turkish territory," the letter seen by Sputnik on Wednesday said.

In the letter, the envoy said Turkey tried to remedy the conflict in line with UNSC resolutions before launching the operation. He also said that Ankara is still committed to resolving the crisis in Syria via a political solution as outlined in the Geneva communique and UN Security Council resolutions.