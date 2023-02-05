Turkish Experts Interpret Photo of US Envoy Aboard Warship as 'Threat to Turkey' - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Turkish security experts and former military commanders interpreted a recent photo of US Ambassador Jeffry Flake on board a US destroyer in the Bosphorus Strait as a Washington's "threat message" to Ankara and called on the country's foreign ministry to summon the top diplomat over this matter, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Sunday.

USS Nitze, a US destroyer which also took part in the Yemeni Civil War, anchored off Istanbul's coast near the Dolmabahce Palace earlier this week ahead of a scheduled port call at Golcuk Naval Base.. On Friday, the US Embassy in Turkey posted a photo of Flake and other officials standing on the deck of the warship.

Aside from the presence of the US ambassador, Turkish experts pointed out that the Turkish flag hoisted on the mast of the destroyer was much smaller than the American banner, calling it a "show of strength" by the United States.

Retired Lieutenant General and former Turkish intelligence chief Ismail Hakki Pekin argued the display of disproportionately-sized flags was a conscious move. The ex-official told the newspaper there was "serious reaction against the US in Turkey" in light of Washington's alleged "ties to terrorism."

"These reactions continued after a number of countries closed their consulates in Istanbul (over security concerns). Just at this stage, the US warship came to Dolmabahce and anchored.

Of course, such permission is obtained in advance. But the fact that the US ambassador came on board with outbalanced Turkish and US flags behind him and took a photo is clearly a threat to Turkey," Pekin was quoted as saying by Aydinlik.

He also argued that the Turkish Foreign Ministry should summon Flake after the incident.

"The ambassador appointed by the US to Turkey is a political figure rather than a diplomat. His appointment to Turkey is also for a specific purpose. This has been much discussed before. The warnings seem to be justified," Pekin said.

Another expert, retired Colonel Halil Ozsarac, told the newspaper that the size of the US flag hoisted on the warship was a "show of strength." He also said that he had never encountered such an "unpleasant" situation before, having visited many ports in his life.

Earlier in the week, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom all suspended operations at their consulates in Istanbul over security concerns after a series of Quran-burning protests in northern Europe. The United States and several other countries issued travel warnings.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that it was difficult to call the countries that had decided to close their consulates in Istanbul allies or friends.