Turkish experts urge developing countries to prioritize agriculture for food security

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Agricultural experts in Türkiye said that developing countries must prioritize agriculture to ensure national security and food sustainability through robust farmer support.

Halim Orta, an academic at Tekirdag Namik Kemal University and a wheat farmer in Türkiye's Thrace region, noted that nations with favorable climates can achieve food self-sufficiency if governments invest in long-term strategies.

Türkiye, for example, can leverage its unique geography not only to meet its own food requirements but also to grow exclusive crops like Malatya apricots and Antalya citrus, reducing import dependence and enhancing food security, said Orta.

Orta emphasized that lowering production costs, implementing long-term policies and providing subsidies are essential for ensuring sustainable, affordable food access.

Murat Kapikiran, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Agricultural Engineers, stressed the need for developing countries, including Türkiye, to protect farmers' motivation and resilience against market risks.

He warned that current policies have led to rural depopulation, declining productivity, land abandonment, water commodification, and increased reliance on food imports.

"To reverse these trends and build a resilient agricultural sector, the government must adopt policies that prioritize farmers' welfare, support sustainable practices, and ensure the long-term viability of local food production," he said.