Turkish Exporters' Assembly Says No Notification On Transit Of Sanctioned Goods To Russia

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Turkish Exporters' Assembly Says No Notification on Transit of Sanctioned Goods to Russia

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Turkish Exporters' Assembly has not received any official notifications in connection with a possible blocking of the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia, Burak Gunaydin, an assembly expert, told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported, citing Russian logistics companies, that Turkey had blocked the transit of sanctioned goods under the so-called parallel ” or unofficial ” import regime to Russia. The Russian embassy and trade mission in Turkey later said they were in touch with local authorities over the disruptions in trade transit reported by some Russian importers.

"Our assembly did not receive any administrative notifications in connection with the mentioned topic (the transit of sanctioned goods), they were not brought to the attention of the public either," Gunaydin said.

More Stories From World

