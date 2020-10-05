Turkish F1 Grand Prix to Be Held Behind Closed Doors Over COVID-19 Fears - Reports

The Turkish Formula One Grand Prix race will be closed to spectators amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing the Istanbul authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Turkish Formula One Grand Prix race will be closed to spectators amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing the Istanbul authorities.

According to the media outlet, the decision was announced after the city's sanitation committee approved the pandemic board's recommendation.

The F1 race is expected to take place on November 14 at the Istanbul Park in the city's Tuzla district for the first time since 2011.

In early September, the Turkish Health Ministry said that the COVID-19 pandemic in the country had reached its second peak. Over the course of the past few weeks, Turkey has registered record-high daily numbers of new coronavirus cases and fatalities. To date, the country has over 324,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 8,000 related fatalities.