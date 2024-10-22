Open Menu

Turkish Finance Minister To Attend G20, World Bank Meetings In US

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will attend the G20 and World Bank meetings during his visit to the US, where he will also hold bilateral discussions with key figures, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

Simsek, accompanied by Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, is set to participate in approximately 50 meetings during his US visit, according to information obtained by Anadolu from the ministry. His schedule kicks off on Tuesday.

Simsek, accompanied by Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, is set to participate in approximately 50 meetings during his US visit, according to information obtained by Anadolu from the ministry. His schedule kicks off on Tuesday.

Following the two-day G20 meetings, Simsek will attend the World Bank Development Committee meeting. In addition to Yellen and Aurangzeb, Simsek will hold talks with other global counterparts as part of the G20 discussions.

The Turkish minister will also meet with the presidents and senior management of multilateral development banks.

His itinerary includes meetings with World Bank President Ajay Banga, Asian Development Bank President-designate Masato Kanda, Japan International Cooperation Agency President Nobumitsu Hayashi, Council of Europe Development Bank President Carlo Monticelli, and Islamic Development Bank President Muhammad Al Jasser, as well as top executives of the International Finance Corporation.

Simsek’s engagements will extend to talks with IMF President Kristalina Georgieva and First Vice President Gita Gopinath.

Additionally, Simsek will attend a series of investor meetings and make presentations at seminars organized by leading investment banks such as BBVA, JP Morgan, Bank of America, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, and Barclays. Meetings with various think tanks are also on his agenda.

More Stories From World