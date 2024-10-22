Turkish Finance Minister To Attend G20, World Bank Meetings In US
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will attend the G20 and World Bank meetings during his visit to the US, where he will also hold bilateral discussions with key figures, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will attend the G20 and World Bank meetings during his visit to the US, where he will also hold bilateral discussions with key figures, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.
Simsek, accompanied by Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, is set to participate in approximately 50 meetings during his US visit, according to information obtained by Anadolu from the ministry. His schedule kicks off on Tuesday.
Following the two-day G20 meetings, Simsek will attend the World Bank Development Committee meeting. In addition to Yellen and Aurangzeb, Simsek will hold talks with other global counterparts as part of the G20 discussions.
The Turkish minister will also meet with the presidents and senior management of multilateral development banks.
His itinerary includes meetings with World Bank President Ajay Banga, Asian Development Bank President-designate Masato Kanda, Japan International Cooperation Agency President Nobumitsu Hayashi, Council of Europe Development Bank President Carlo Monticelli, and Islamic Development Bank President Muhammad Al Jasser, as well as top executives of the International Finance Corporation.
Simsek’s engagements will extend to talks with IMF President Kristalina Georgieva and First Vice President Gita Gopinath.
Additionally, Simsek will attend a series of investor meetings and make presentations at seminars organized by leading investment banks such as BBVA, JP Morgan, Bank of America, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, and Barclays. Meetings with various think tanks are also on his agenda.
Recent Stories
Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar
Two-day Community Management Skills Training held in KP
Iran says neighbours won't allow use of their 'soil or airspace' for attack
Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh US rates outlook
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Approaches discussed to access int’l capital markets, external creditors
More Stories From World
-
Over 1,000 UK prisoners get early release to ease prison crisis20 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says 13 killed in Israel strike near south Beirut hospital30 minutes ago
-
Erdogan vows to pursue late cleric Gulen's followers31 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israeli PM's residence51 minutes ago
-
Activists say over 50 killed in two days of Sudan battles1 hour ago
-
Erdogan vows to pursue late cleric Gulen's followers1 hour ago
-
Ukraine peace talks with Russia 'depend' on US election: Zelensky1 hour ago
-
Ukraine not asking West for nuclear weapons: Zelensky1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat2 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge tracking US outlook2 hours ago
-
China-Pak strategic partnership signed to advance CAR-T therapy in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Snyman returns for Springboks' November internationals2 hours ago