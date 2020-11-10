Turkish Minister Berat Albayrak's conspicuous absence from public eye following a surprise announcement of his resignation is a sign of political turmoil, the opposition leader said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Turkish Minister Berat Albayrak's conspicuous absence from public eye following a surprise announcement of his resignation is a sign of political turmoil, the opposition leader said Monday.

"It's a political crisis. There was no explanation.

Why wasn't the society informed? Why hasn't the resignee made a public statement yet?" Kemal Kilicdaroglu, of the Republican People's Party, told reporters.

The announcement appeared Sunday on Albayrak's Instagram page after the national currency posted a record low, trading at 8.55 lira to the US dollar. The presidential administration later said that the resignation was accepted.

The 42-year-old minister and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law cited ill health as the reason for his resignation. It comes hot on the heels of the central bank governor's ouster last week.