Turkish Firm Baykar Receives Requests From 24 States For Purchase Of Bayraktar TB2 Drones

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Turkish Firm Baykar Receives Requests From 24 States for Purchase of Bayraktar TB2 Drones

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Turkish defense company Baykar specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) has received requests from 24 countries, including European and East Asian states, for the purchase of Bayraktar TB2 combat drones, the technical director of the firm said on Wednesday.

"To date, Bayraktar TB2 has received requests from 24 countries. Orders and export contracts have been signed. This number is increasing every day. Some of them are from East Asia, some are from Europe, so there is demand in various parts of the world," Selcuk Bayraktar was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Aksam.

The Baykar technical director added that the there was also high demand for Akinci combat UAVs. According to Bayraktar, the company has already signed contracts with four countries for its purchase.

In late June, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Kiev and Ankara continued to work on a project of construction of a plant for the production of Bayraktar armed drones in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

Moscow denounces the flow of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

