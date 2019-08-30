Turkish defense company Albayraklar Savunma manufactured a firearm modification system maximizing muzzle velocity and effective range in standard NATO cartridges

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkish defense company Albayraklar Savunma manufactured a firearm modification system maximizing muzzle velocity and effective range in standard NATO cartridges.

The system, called "WATTOZZ T61", also eliminates sound while preventing recoil for any kind of long or short-barreled guns including rifles and pistols, Sertan Aycicek, the CEO of the company said in a written statement on Friday.

While existing silencers in the world slow muzzle velocity, only the WATTOZZ T61 suppresses sound and maximizes muzzle velocity, he asserted.

He said: "None of the recoil reduction systems available in the world, such as special silencers and suppressors, recoil compensators, muzzle brakes, flash hiders, etc. can effectively prevent recoil." Aycicek stressed that recoil in pistols present a much more difficult problem in pistols than in rifles, which can be managed with both the grip and shoulder stock.

"A shorter barrel means more recoil, because the explosion that occurs when the projectile exits the barrel is closer to the rest of the gun and therefore to the shooter," he noted.

The WATTOZZ T61 is the only system which eliminates recoil of all types guns, and is compatible with several types of ammo such as 22 LR, 6.35, 7.65, 9.17, 9.19, 5.45, 5.7 NATO, 5.56 NATO, and 7.62 NATO, he highlighted.

He also said: "WATTOZZ T61 can be used on the smallest of military and law enforcement drones, eliminating the need to install large and heavy shock-absorbing suspension mechanisms under a drone." Consecutive and incisive shooting is impossible for armed UAVs, as they are not able to eliminate recoil, he noted.

"Another disadvantage of these stabilization mechanisms is that they hold the guns fixed in only one direction, therefore they can only fire in the direction of the drone," he said.

The WATTOZZ T61 enables drones to fire in any desired direction on three axes, he added.

Albayraklar Savunma designs and produces defense systems such as electroshock gun and unmanned marine vessel.