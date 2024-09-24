Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan Showcases Traditional Dowry Culture At New York Event
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan introduced the rich and longstanding tradition of Turkish dowries to an international audience in New York during her visit for the 79th United Nations General Assembly.
Erdogan hosted the event, "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries," at the Turkish House, showcasing the cultural significance of Turkish dowries, which have been passed down through generations.
The program drew high-profile attendees, including the wives and husbands of heads of state such as Nigeria’s Oluremi Tinubu, Kosovo’s Prindon Sadriu, and first ladies from Mauritius, Fiji, Guatemala, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Greece’s Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis and Albania’s Linda Rama, along with Philile Dlamini, the first lady of Eswatini, were also present.
In her remarks, Emine Erdogan highlighted the symbolic and cultural value of dowry items, crafted with dedication by Turkish women.
"Dowry items are not only meant to meet daily needs but also serve as special letters that express women's emotions, wishes, and dreams through symbols," she said.
