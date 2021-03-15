UrduPoint.com
Turkish Fishermen Rescue Roe Deer From Sea

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:08 PM

Turkish fishermen rescue roe deer from sea

A roe deer that fell into the sea while escaping from dogs was rescued by fishermen in Turkey's Black Sea region

KASTAMONU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) A roe deer that fell into the sea while escaping from dogs was rescued by fishermen in Turkey's Black Sea region.

Mustafa Acar and Kamir Gur, who sailed on their boat for fishing, spotted the deer off Abana district of Kastamonu province on Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Acar said: "There were dogs waiting on the shore, we could not leave the animal there and go." He said the deer was exhausted and it could have drowned if they had not spotted it.

"It was not easy but we managed to take it on the boat," he said.

Acar stated that they toweled the frightened animal and carried it to a safe place. After resting for a while, the roe deer was released into nature.

