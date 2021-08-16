Turkish flight arrives from Kabul carrying more than 300

A Turkish Airline flight from Kabul with 324 Turkish nationals on board landed on Monday in Istanbul, media reported

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A Turkish Airline flight from Kabul with 324 Turkish nationals on board landed on Monday in Istanbul, media reported.

The plane was specially arranged by the Turkish foreign ministry, taking off as chaos reigned at Kabul airport following the Afghan capital's fall to Taliban fighters.

The ministry dispatched the Boeing 777 jet to Kabul over the weekend, repatriating nationals who had filed applications to leave.

Turkish embassy staff were relocated to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as a security precaution over the weekend.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar huddled with top Turkish military officials on Monday to discuss security arrangements for Turkish nationals in Kabul, whose number was not immediately clear.