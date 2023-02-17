UrduPoint.com

Turkish Floating Regasification Unit Works At Full Capacity After Earthquakes - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Turkey had brought its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Ertugrul Gazi to full capacity in order to satisfy the needs of people living in its south-eastern regions devastated by the recent massive earthquake, a state-run news agency reported on Friday.

According to Turkish news agency Anadolu, Ertugrul Gazi, which is stationed at the Dortyol terminal in the southern province of Hatay, was brought to full capacity immediately after the catastrophe, after it was decided to check the condition of the gas networks for damage caused by the earthquake.

Ertugrul Gazi, which is designed for the storage and regasification of liquefied natural gas, is 295 meters (970 feet) long and 63 meters high and covers an area comparable to that of three football stadiums.

In winter, Ertugrul Gazi provides 10% of the daily natural gas consumption in Turkey. It is one of the world's most powerful FSRUs in its class with storage capacity amounting to 110 million cubic meters (almost 4 billion cubic feet). Turkey possesses two such units.

On February 6, two earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude hit the south-east of Turkey at a 10 hour interval followed by hundreds of aftershocks felt in 10 provinces of the country and in neighboring states, including Syria. According to the latest data, more than 38,000 people were killed by the disaster in Turkey.

