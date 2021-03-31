UrduPoint.com
Turkish FM Meets Council Of Europe's Parliament Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:44 PM

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday met with Rik Daems, the newly-elected president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday met with Rik Daems, the newly-elected president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Cavusoglu said on Twitter that he congratulated Daems over his new post and remembered the "good old days" at PACE during their meeting.

Underlining that they had a tour d'horizon on PACE issues, Cavusoglu said he is looking forward to seeing Daems back in Turkey in June for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On Jan. 27, Belgian politician Daems became the 33rd president of PACE succeeding Liliane Maury Pasquier.

The Council of Europe is sometimes confused with the European Union, but it is a separate body, founded in 1949 and headquartered in Strasbourg, France, near the German border.

