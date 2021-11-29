Turkish forces arrest 7 PKK terror suspects in Istanbul

At least seven PKK terror group suspects were arrested on Monday in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul in simultaneous operations against the PKK terrorist organization, according to security sources

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :At least seven PKK terror group suspects were arrested on Monday in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul in simultaneous operations against the PKK terrorist organization, according to security sources.

Istanbul police's anti-terrorism teams launched an operation to arrest loving suspects who were accused of recruiting for the PKK terror group, said a source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The police conducted raids at 10 addresses in eight districts on Friday and seized digital materials along with organizational documents.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union � has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.