Turkish forces arrest YPG/PKK terrorist in N.Syria

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces have arrested a YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria, near the country's southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

One YPG/PKK terrorist aiming to disrupt peace and security in the Operation Olive Branch zone was held before achieving any treacherous ambitions, the ministry said on Twitter. Turkish troops are in the region as part of a cross-border security and counter-terrorist initiative.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.