Turkish Forces Attack Syrian Warplane In Northwestern Idlib - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:14 PM

Turkish military attacked a Syrian government forces' military aircraft in the airspace of the northwestern province of Idlib amid Turkish-Syrian escalation, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Turkish military attacked a Syrian government forces' military aircraft in the airspace of the northwestern province of Idlib amid Turkish-Syrian escalation, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the outlet, the aircraft was targeted during a Syrian operation against terrorist organizations in the province of Idlib.

