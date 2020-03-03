Turkish Forces Attack Syrian Warplane In Northwestern Idlib - Reports
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Turkish military attacked a Syrian government forces' military aircraft in the airspace of the northwestern province of Idlib amid Turkish-Syrian escalation, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.
According to the outlet, the aircraft was targeted during a Syrian operation against terrorist organizations in the province of Idlib.