Turkish Forces Attack Syrian Warplane in Northwestern Idlib - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Turkish military attacked a Syrian government forces' military aircraft in the airspace of the northwestern province of Idlib amid Turkish-Syrian escalation, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the outlet, the aircraft was targeted during a Syrian operation against terrorist organizations in the province of Idlib.