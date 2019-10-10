UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Continue Advancing Into Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Turkey's forces are continuing their advance in northern Syria within the framework of Ankara's Operation Peace Spring, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Thursday.

"Our heroic commandos who are participating in Operation Peace Spring continue to advance [into the region] east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria," the ministry said, as quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The outlet added, citing the ministry, that the advance of the Turkish military into northern Syria continued following a ground offensive.

Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish-led militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in the north of Syria began on Wednesday.

According to the military, Turkey has since hit 181 Kurdish targets with airstrikes. The Kurdish-led forces responded by attacking several settlements on both sides of the Syrian-Turkish border.

