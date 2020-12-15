UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Cut Off Drinking Water Supply To 1Mln Syrian Residents - Damascus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Turkish Forces Cut Off Drinking Water Supply to 1Mln Syrian Residents - Damascus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Turkish military forces in northeastern Syria have cut off access to the main water source for more than one million people in the province of Al Hasakah, the Syrian foreign ministry has said on Monday.

"In the framework of a systematized and uncovered policy, the Turkish occupation forces have repeated cutting water off Alouk station which is considered the main source to secure drinking water for more than one million person in Hasaka city and residential gatherings surrounding it," Syria's foreign ministry said in a letter to the United Nations, which was quoted by the state-run Syrian Arab news Agency.

In the letter, Syrian officials urged the United Nations to take action against Ankara and force the Turkish military to restore access to the water source, the agency said.

The Turkish military also cut off the water supply to Al Hasakah province in March, April, and August of this past year, sometimes for weeks at a time, according to Damascus.

In April, Syria's then-water resources minister, Hussein Arnous, told Sputnik that he considered Turkey's actions to be a crime against humanity in light of the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

Officials in Damascus have sent multiple protests to the United Nations over Turkey's interruption of the water supply to residents of the northeastern province.

