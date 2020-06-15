UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Destroy 81 PKK Targets In Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:13 PM

The Turkish Air Force destroyed 81 targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq as part of new large-scale Operation Claw-Eagle, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Turkish Air Force destroyed 81 targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq as part of new large-scale Operation Claw-Eagle, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As part of Operation Claw-Eagle, our jets attacked bases of PKK terrorists in the Sinjar, Karacak, Qandil, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk regions in northern Iraq and destroyed 81 targets, including shelters of terrorists. Our aircraft successfully returned to their bases," the statement said.

The operation was supervised by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in the presence of the country's top military commanders.

"The Turkish forces delivered a serious blow to the presence of the PKK in northern Iraq, while doing everything possible to minimize the damage to the civilian population of the neighboring country," the ministry said.

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization for staging attacks on the military and civilians. The separatist group seeks to create an independent Kurdish state in parts of Turkey and Iraq. The Turkish armed forces have conducted several large-scale operations in neighboring Iraq and Syria in the past decades, targeting the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which is seen as a PKK offshoot by Ankara.

