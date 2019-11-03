UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Detain Senior IS Terrorist In Charge Of Training Camps - Interior Ministry

Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The Turkish security forces have conducted a nationwide anti-terror operation and detained seven members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, or Daesh, banned in Russia), including a senior militant, who was in charge of the group's training camps, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

"A senior Daesh operative who was responsible for the terror group's training camps in which almost 1,500-2,000 terrorists were trained annually [was arrested]," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Two more detainees are suspected of being responsible for supplying the group with arms, equipment as well as providing logistics and foreign fighters for the terrorist organization.

Turkey is involved in a battle against IS, which staged a number of terror acts in the country; the Kurdistan Workers' Party; as well as followers of the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Ankara of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt.

