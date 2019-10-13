UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Gain Control Over Suluk Town In Syria's Raqqa Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Turkish military during its operation in Syria has taken control over the Suluk border town in northeastern Raqqa province, Syrian state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the country's armed forces and Ankara-backed Syrian National Army had gained control over Syria's strategic border town of Ras Al-Ain in Al Hasakah province.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of military operation Peace Spring in north Syria against the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as terrorists.

The air component of the operation has begun the same day in Ras Al-Ain, while the land operations have been launched shortly after.

The Turkish offensive in northern Syria is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish militia and IS terrorists and create a so-called safe zone along the cleared line. The military operation has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border. Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity.

