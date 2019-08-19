Turkish forces hit terrorists targets in N. Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Armed Forces destroyed PKK terror targets in northwestern Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkish Armed Forces destroyed PKK terror targets in northwestern Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The offensive came in response to the attacks and harassment fire of the PKK/YPG on Turkish army elements on the area of the Operation Euphrates Shield, the ministry said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria -- Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch -- to purge the region of terrorist groups Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.