Turkish Forces Kill 2 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Turkish Forces Kill 2 PKK Terrorists in Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Turkish security forces killed two Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants during an air operation in the Metina region of northern Iraq, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday.

"Our operations against PKK terrorist organization effectively and decisively are continuing.

Two PKK terrorists, detected in Iraq's northern Metina region, were neutralized with an air operation," the ministry tweeted.

The PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, the European Union and numerous other countries. The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK in the country's southeast since the 1980s. Turkey occasionally conducts operations against the PKK bases and terrorists in northern Iraq.

