Turkish forces have launched a counterterrorism operation in the southeastern Sirnak province targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as a terrorist group, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020)

"The operation, dubbed Kapan-5, involves 780 police and gendarmerie officers.

The operation is aimed at eliminating the terrorist threat of the PKK in Sirnak province," the statement said.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Turkish security forces carry out regular raids against the PKK across the country and conduct airstrikes that target the group in northern Iraq.