UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Forces Launch Anti-PKK Operation In Country's Southeast - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:05 PM

Turkish Forces Launch Anti-PKK Operation in Country's Southeast - Interior Ministry

Turkish forces have launched a counterterrorism operation in the southeastern Sirnak province targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as a terrorist group, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Turkish forces have launched a counterterrorism operation in the southeastern Sirnak province targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as a terrorist group, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"The operation, dubbed Kapan-5, involves 780 police and gendarmerie officers.

The operation is aimed at eliminating the terrorist threat of the PKK in Sirnak province," the statement said.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Turkish security forces carry out regular raids against the PKK across the country and conduct airstrikes that target the group in northern Iraq.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Turkey Iraq Ankara Government

Recent Stories

Chairman NAB listens 1,500 complaints in 'Khuli Ke ..

6 minutes ago

Abbottabad Blues beat White in Winter Sports Socce ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Cholistan in ..

6 minutes ago

First Evacuation Plane Departs From S. Korea to Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow to Seek Extradition of Russian National Vin ..

9 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Kor ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.