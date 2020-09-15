Turkish Forces Neutralize 11 Members of Kurdish Units in Syria - Defense Ministry

The Turkish special forces have killed 11 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (PKK/YPG) in northern Syria, the defense ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Turkish special forces have killed 11 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (PKK/YPG) in northern Syria, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"[A total of] 11 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassing fire and attempted to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring and the Operation Euphrates Shield regions in order to disrupt the peace and security were neutralized by our heroic commandos," the ministry said, as cited by Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish military uses the word "neutralize" to say that someone was either killed, injured or has surrendered.

Ankara views the Kurdish-led groups, which are operating in northern Syria, as affiliates of the PKK, which it considers to be a terrorist organization. To fight the Kurdish units, Turkey � in cooperation with several Syrian opposition groups � has conducted several offensives in Syria, including the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations.