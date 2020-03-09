UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Neutralize 13 Kurdish Militants In Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:11 PM

Turkish Forces Neutralize 13 Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

Turkish forces neutralized 13 militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) during an operation in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Turkish forces neutralized 13 militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) during an operation in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As many as 13 terrorists form PKK/YPG, who had been planning an attack on the Euphrates Shield area from Tel Rifat, were neutralized during a successful operation," the statement said.

Turkish troops, in cooperation with Syrian opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria in recent years, mostly against Kurdish militants, such as the Olive Branch operation in Afrin and the Euphrates Shield. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.

