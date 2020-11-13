Turkish Forces 'Neutralize' 14 Kurdish Fighters in Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Turkish forces on Friday "neutralized" 14 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (PKK/YPG) in northern Syria, the defense ministry said.

Turkey uses the term "neutralize" to imply that militants either surrendered or were killed in action.

"Our special forces neutralized 14 PKK/YPG terrorists when they were trying to enter the zone of Operation Peace Spring," the ministry said in a statement.

In October 2019, Turkey launched the Peace Spring operation, seeking to expel Kurdish militia from Syrian border regions and create a "safe zone." Turkey has designated PKK and YPG as terrorist organizations.