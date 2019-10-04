Turkish Forces Neutralize 184 Militants Across Country in September - Reports

A total of 184 militants were neutralized in September by the Turkish security forces during counterterrorism raids across the country, media reported Friday, citing Turkish Deputy Interior Minister and spokesman Ismail Catakli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) A total of 184 militants were neutralized in September by the Turkish security forces during counterterrorism raids across the country, media reported Friday, citing Turkish Deputy Interior Minister and spokesman Ismail Catakli.

The country's security forces carried out 11,395 counterterrorism operations over the past month, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Of all the neutralized militants, 143 were from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), 36 from the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and five from far-left militant groups, the media outlet specified.

The security forces reportedly seized 158 weapons, including heavy and long-barreled guns.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara agreed to a ceasefire in 2013, but after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants, it collapsed just two years later.

Turkish security forces carry out regular raids against the PKK across the country and conduct airstrikes that target the group in northern Iraq.