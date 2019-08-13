Turkish Forces Neutralize 2 PKK Militants Northern Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Two Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members were neutralized on Tuesday by the Turkish fighter jets in the Metina region of northern Iraq, local media reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Turkish government uses the word "neutralized" to describe those killed or captured.

The airstrikes were carried out in coordination with the Operation Claw ground offensive, launched by Ankara in late May to target PKK militants in northern Iraq, Anadolu reported.

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-terrorist raids across the country.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK since the early 1980s. The group, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, is officially listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants, it collapsed just two years later.