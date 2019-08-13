UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Forces Neutralize 2 PKK Militants Northern Iraq - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Turkish Forces Neutralize 2 PKK Militants Northern Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Two Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members were neutralized on Tuesday by the Turkish fighter jets in the Metina region of northern Iraq, local media reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Turkish government uses the word "neutralized" to describe those killed or captured.

The airstrikes were carried out in coordination with the Operation Claw ground offensive, launched by Ankara in late May to target PKK militants in northern Iraq, Anadolu reported.

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-terrorist raids across the country.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK since the early 1980s. The group, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, is officially listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants, it collapsed just two years later.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Turkey Iraq Ankara May Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

2 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.