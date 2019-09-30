Turkish Forces Neutralize 3 Kurdish Militants in Southeastern Provinces - Reports

Three members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed, captured or forced to surrender in counterterrorism operations carried out by Turkish troops in the country's southeast, media reported on Monday, citing officials

The operations took place in the Diyarbakir and Mardin provinces, the Anadolu news agency specified.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK since the early 1980s. The group, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, is officially listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. The PKK and Ankara agreed to a ceasefire in 2013, but after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants, it collapsed just two years later.

Turkish security forces regularly carry out raids against the PKK across the country. In late May, Ankara also launched Operation Claw, targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq.