Turkish Forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces have "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists one in Avasin-Basyan region, and two in Hakurk region were targeted as part of ongoing anti-terror operations, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

