UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Forces Neutralize 5 Senior PKK Members In Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:22 PM

Turkish Forces Neutralize 5 Senior PKK Members in Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Turkish forces have neutralized five senior members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered to be a terror group by Ankara, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Turkish forces have neutralized five senior members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered to be a terror group by Ankara, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Five PKK terrorists holding senior positions were neutralized during an air operation in the Qandil mountains in northern Iraq," the ministry said.

It added that the airstrike was conducted in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organization.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Related Topics

Militants Turkey Iraq Ankara Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Initiates Large Scale Spring Tree Pl ..

6 minutes ago

Attack on Nawaz  Sharif’s personal physician: S ..

11 minutes ago

Sindh govt to launch travel advisory to control Co ..

28 minutes ago

Message By Chief Of The Naval Staff On The Occasio ..

37 minutes ago

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.7% in December 20 ..

1 minute ago

Musk Says Starlink Satellites Not a Problem for As ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.