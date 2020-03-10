Turkish Forces Neutralize 5 Senior PKK Members in Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Turkish forces have neutralized five senior members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered to be a terror group by Ankara, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Turkish forces have neutralized five senior members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered to be a terror group by Ankara, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Five PKK terrorists holding senior positions were neutralized during an air operation in the Qandil mountains in northern Iraq," the ministry said.

It added that the airstrike was conducted in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organization.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.