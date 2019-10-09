UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Prepare For Crossing Syria's Northern Border Together With Free Syrian Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:54 PM

Turkish Forces Prepare for Crossing Syria's Northern Border Together With Free Syrian Army

The Turkish military and its allies from Ankara-supported Free Syrian Army are gearing up for crossing the Syrian border near the town of Ain Issa in the northern Raqqa province, a source from the FSA told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish groups and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish groups and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"The Turkish army and the Free Syrian Army's units are beginning to cross the Syrian border from the side of Ain Issa," the source said, specifying that the troops have not yet crossed the border staying near the border fence.

He added that attack from the side of the town of Tell Abiad had not yet begun.

Turkey has played a considerable role in the Syrian civil war by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.

