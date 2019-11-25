The Turkish military have taken over weapons and ammunition of members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization, during an operation in the country's eastern Van province, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Turkish military have taken over weapons and ammunition of members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization, during an operation in the country's eastern Van province, media reported on Monday.

The anti-terrorist operation was aimed to find PKK shelters in the area, the Anadolu news agency said. As many as two Kalashnikov rifles and some ammunition were found in the central area of the province, the media said, citing the local authorities.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara agreed to a ceasefire in 2013, but after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants, it collapsed just two years later.

Turkish security forces carry out regular raids against the PKK across the country and conduct airstrikes that target the group in northern Iraq.