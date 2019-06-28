UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Shell Villages In Syria's Hama Province From Idlib - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:50 AM

Turkish Forces Shell Villages in Syria's Hama Province From Idlib - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Turkish military has attacked villages in the northwest of Syria's Hama province from the neighboring Idlib province in the early hours of Friday, local media reported.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said one soldier had been killed in the shelling of one of its observation posts in Idlib.

The ministry claimed that the shelling had been carried out from the areas controlled by the Syrian government forces and was deliberate.

The state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster reported that the Turkish forces had fired 18 mortars on the villages from the south of Idlib.

The Syrian military reportedly responded by shelling the area from where the mortars were fired.

Notably, media reported late on Thursday that a Russian attache had been summoned to the Turkish military headquarters in the wake of the attack on the Turkish observation post in Idlib.

