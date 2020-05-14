MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Turkish forces opened missile fire at residential areas in the northwestern Syrian province of Aleppo, Syrian state media reported.

Turkey's forces and militant groups loyal to them fired several missile shells at the village of Maraanaz in the northern part of the province, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday.

There are no reports about any victims of the attack, which reportedly caused some material damage.

Ankara has been fighting the Kurdish militia in northern Syria for years. The Syrian government is protesting against the Turkish presence in the Arab republic, calling it a violation of international law.