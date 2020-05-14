UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Forces Shelled Residential Areas In Syria's Aleppo Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:00 AM

Turkish Forces Shelled Residential Areas in Syria's Aleppo Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Turkish forces opened missile fire at residential areas in the northwestern Syrian province of Aleppo, Syrian state media reported.

Turkey's forces and militant groups loyal to them fired several missile shells at the village of Maraanaz in the northern part of the province, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday.

There are no reports about any victims of the attack, which reportedly caused some material damage.

Ankara has been fighting the Kurdish militia in northern Syria for years. The Syrian government is protesting against the Turkish presence in the Arab republic, calling it a violation of international law.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Syria Aleppo Media Government Arab

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

2 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

4 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.