Turkish Forces Should Leave Syria Before Relations Restored - Mekdad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Tuesday that Turkish forces should leave the Syrian territory before relations between Damascus and Ankara can be restored.

"The efforts that will be made to withdraw Turkish troops from Syria is the only way to stabilize the situation in Syria.

We will not set any conditions, but the Turkish occupation must end in Syrian territory so that relations return to the state they were in before the start of the war," Mekdad said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.