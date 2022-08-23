UrduPoint.com

Turkish Forces Should Leave Syria Before Relations Restored - Mekdad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Turkish Forces Should Leave Syria Before Relations Restored - Mekdad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Tuesday that Turkish forces should leave the Syrian territory before relations between Damascus and Ankara can be restored.

"The efforts that will be made to withdraw Turkish troops from Syria is the only way to stabilize the situation in Syria.

We will not set any conditions, but the Turkish occupation must end in Syrian territory so that relations return to the state they were in before the start of the war," Mekdad said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Ankara From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

1 hour ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

1 hour ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

2 hours ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

2 hours ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.