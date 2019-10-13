UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Forces Take Control Over Strategic Town Of Tal Abyad In North Syria - Reports

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Turkish Forces Take Control Over Strategic Town of Tal Abyad in North Syria - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Turkish forces and the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army have gained control over the strategically important town of Tal Abyad in the Raqqa province in north Syria, where Ankara has recently launched a military operation to create a so-called safe zone free from terrorists and Kurdish militia, the Anadolu news agency reported Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Tal Abyad having been "surrounded" by the Turkish forces.

Tal Abyad has been one of the strongholds of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria before it was retaken by the Kurdish People's Protection Units' (YPG) in 2015. Turkey considers the YPG an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and designates both as a single terrorist organization.

Ankara considers the presence of Kurdish militia operating in the north of Syria, close to the Turkish border, a threat to its national security and has repeatedly criticized the United States for providing military and financial support to the Kurds.

On Wednesday, Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in north Syria against the IS terrorists and Kurdish militia. The air component of the operation has begun the same day in the Ras al-Ain town of Al Hasakah province, while the land operations have been launched shortly after. As of Saturday, the Turkish army reported killing 459 PKK/YPG members.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Russia Turkey Al Hasakah Same Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan Border Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

National Election Committee announces final result ..

40 minutes ago

Jersey cricketers &quot;hoping to create history&q ..

55 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation encourages employees to sign &# ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs launches World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

Final results of 2019 FNC elections announced

2 hours ago

Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al M ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.